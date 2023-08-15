La Crescent City Council discusses cannabis use, short-term rentals

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- The La Crescent City Council decided and discussed a number of items Monday night's meeting including short-term rentals and cannabis use in public spaces.
In a unanimous vote by the La Crescent City Council, the public use of cannabis is prohibited in public spaces.
This includes both indoor and outdoor places, that are used by the public, whether it's owned or operated by public or private interests.
Within the ordinance, the prohibition of cannabis use includes cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower potency hemp products or hemp-derived consumer products.
La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger said the ordinance is a safety measure.
"We would just hope that people would respect other peoples' space and if they need to consume, they would consume at home and not in a city park," Poellinger said. "We really just don't want that conflict if we can help it in public space."
Violation of this ordinance can be punishable by a fine and a petty misdemeanor. People are still able to use these products within their private residences, including yards.
Another item of interest included the short-term rental ordinance. These include Airbnb and VRBOs (Vacation Rentals By Owner).
The current ordinance states that properties can be rented out in residential areas if the stay is longer than 30 days.
During Monday's council meeting, they heard from community members who advocated for and against shortening the ordinance.
Those in favor of shortening the ordinance, which included the Chamber of Commerce, said that the time requirement should be shortened to accommodate vacation rentals.
Some commented that because of safety issues and disturbances, the ordinance should stay as is or come with more regulations.
Poellinger said hearing these comments from the community is the first step in a long process.
"The challenge is, is that all this is remedied with enforcement," Poellinger said. "Enforcement is difficult to do and I think when you build an ordinance that only the police or building official can resolve an issue, it's not a very good ordinance."
The mayor said they will continue discussing the matter with residents and and law enforcement.