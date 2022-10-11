La Crescent Fire Department hosts open house

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- In conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, the La Crescent Fire Department (LCFD) hosted an open house Tuesday to help educate the community.
Offering CPR demonstrations, tours of firetrucks and ambulance and fire safety educational materials; there was no shortage of learning opportunities.
The LAFD Fire Marshal Cassie Buehler said it is crucial to have these events to remind the public the importance of having a plan in the event of a fire.
"Plan your fire escape plan. We practice at work, we practice at school, we need to be practicing at home," Buehler said. "We should always have two ways out of every room and then once you get out, stay out. Then determine a family meeting place."
Another important reminder, checking that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.
Buehler said beyond the open house, if anyone has questions they are free to reach out to the LAFD or visit the National Fire Prevention Association's website.