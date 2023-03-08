 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the area.
The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday afternoon and
continue through the evening before tapering off late Thursday
night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 5 to 9 inches
with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans if
necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the afternoon
and evening.

* WHERE...La Crosse, Vernon and Richland Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

La Crescent Food Shelf braces to meet demands after change in food benefits

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW)- During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Minnesota received extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or SNAP benefits. Due to recent action from the federal government the SNAP benefits returned to the standard amount at the end of February.

In recent years the La Crescent Food Shelf says it has been experiencing an uptick in customers.

VEGETABLES

Program Manager at the La Crescent Food Shelf, Susan Oddsen, because of the decrease in SNAP benefits she is concerned about the pantry not keeping up with demand.

"In 2022, we had double the amount of people coming and we had to purchase much more food," Oddsen said. "We don't see those large grants like ARPA continuing into the future. So, we are also bracing for how to do more with less." 

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently approved a bill to provide $5 million in emergency funding to food shelves across the state.

Food Shelf

Donations to La Crescent Food Shelf will go a little further in the month of March.

Donations will be recorded through the Minnesota Food Share March Campaign and food shelves across the state will be given a proportional match.

You can learn more on how to donate or volunteer here.

