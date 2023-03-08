La Crescent Food Shelf braces to meet demands after change in food benefits

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW)- During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Minnesota received extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or SNAP benefits. Due to recent action from the federal government the SNAP benefits returned to the standard amount at the end of February.
In recent years the La Crescent Food Shelf says it has been experiencing an uptick in customers.
Program Manager at the La Crescent Food Shelf, Susan Oddsen, because of the decrease in SNAP benefits she is concerned about the pantry not keeping up with demand.
"In 2022, we had double the amount of people coming and we had to purchase much more food," Oddsen said. "We don't see those large grants like ARPA continuing into the future. So, we are also bracing for how to do more with less."
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently approved a bill to provide $5 million in emergency funding to food shelves across the state.
Donations to La Crescent Food Shelf will go a little further in the month of March.
Donations will be recorded through the Minnesota Food Share March Campaign and food shelves across the state will be given a proportional match.
