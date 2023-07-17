 Skip to main content
La Crescent has new coffee shop

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A new coffee shop is in town. 

Affogato Lane Coffee Company, located at 28 North Walnut Street in La Crescent, has opened its doors, allowing coffee lovers to enjoy some of their latest creations. 

Owning a coffee shop and bringing the community together has been a dream come true for owners Raymond and Kelsey Anderson. 

ANDERSONS CUTTING THE RIBBON.jpg

"Our mission is bringing the community together with coffee,” said Raymond Anderson. “And that's what we want to do, and we've already seen it happening. We've seen people from all sorts of lifestyles in the community come together."

The family-owned business has been serving coffee to the community since September first with a mobile coffee trailer. 

Now, backed by the community, the Anderson’s moved their business to a brick and mortar location. 

WORKER MAKING DRINK.jpg

"We couldn't do this without the support of the community,” said Raymond Anderson. “The La Crescent community has been overwhelmingly supportive, and we have a lot of followers, and a lot of people that love our coffee."

Even though Affogato’s Coffee has moved to a stationary location, people can find it's mobile trailer at the La Crescent Farmer’s Market every Tuesday. 

The family-owned coffee shop is open to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sundays. 

To find a list of menu items, online ordering options, and other information,  visit Affogato Lane Coffee Company’s website.

