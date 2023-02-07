La Crescent High School student leaders help collect shoes for those in need

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- La Crescent High School student leaders are collecting footwear to help people in need of clothing.
They belong to FCCLA or Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America and La Crescent Leos.
Each grade has their own donation bucket used to collect shoes in a friendly competition in who can raise the most.
FCCLA members Kate Crosby and Myla Baudek said they partnered with the national non-profit Soles4Souls to help distribute the shoes around the globe.
"They send us the labels and once we have all of the shoes together we put them in boxes and then put the labels on it and give it to UPS," Crosby said.
"They can be any shoe. They can be one shoe. What they do is they break it down to make newer shoes," Baudek said.
The shoe drive runs until February 28. The students have drop boxes at area locations in La Crescent including: Quillin's Foods, La Crescent Public Library, Merchants Bank, Corky's Pizza, Wieser Law Office, Ace Hardware, Johnson Living, La Crescent Animal Care and Kaddy's Kafe.