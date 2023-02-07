 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Looking More Likely...

.A winter storm will bring accumulating snow, possibly heavy, to
much of the area late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
Confidence is increasing in a heavy snow band of 6 or more inches
from central into southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. There
are still uncertainties with the storm, that could impact the
snow amounts and location it falls.

Follow the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult Thursday. The heaviest
snow period looks to be during the morning commute Thursday.
Heavy, wet snow could down tree limbs and power lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

La Crescent High School student leaders help collect shoes for those in need

Soles4Souls

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- La Crescent High School student leaders are collecting footwear to help people in need of clothing.

They belong to FCCLA or Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America and La Crescent Leos.

Each grade has their own donation bucket used to collect shoes in a friendly competition in who can raise the most.

FCCLA members Kate Crosby and Myla Baudek said they partnered with the national non-profit Soles4Souls to help distribute the shoes around the globe.

"They send us the labels and once we have all of the shoes together we put them in boxes and then put the labels on it and give it to UPS," Crosby said.

The Girls

"They can be any shoe. They can be one shoe. What they do is they break it down to make newer shoes," Baudek said.

The shoe drive runs until February 28. The students have drop boxes at area locations in La Crescent including: Quillin's Foods, La Crescent Public Library, Merchants Bank, Corky's Pizza, Wieser Law Office, Ace Hardware, Johnson Living, La Crescent Animal Care and Kaddy's Kafe.

