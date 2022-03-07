La Crescent-Hokah School District chooses Crowley as new superintendent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent-Hokah School Board selected a new superintendent Monday night.
The board chose Melinda Crowley as its next superintendent. She was one of two finalists named last week by the board.
Crowley was selected after another round of interviews by the board Monday afternoon.
In a Facebook post on the La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools page, Board Chair Eric Morken explained the reasons behind choosing Crowley. “We believe Melinda has the qualifications and skills needed to lead La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools. We feel she will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to moving the school district forward. We look forward to working with her.”
The post said that they'll now work on negotiating a contract with her with the expectation of its approval at the March 16 regular school board meeting.
Crowley would begin as superintendent on July 1 replacing interim superintendent Dale Carlson, who took over in January.