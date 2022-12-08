La Crescent Lions Club set to help local food pantry

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- The La Crescent Area Lions Club prepares to ring bells once again for the Salvation Army.
This year they will also collect non-perishable food items for the La Crescent Food Shelf.
They're asking for high protein items for donations.
La Crescent Lions Vice President Club Patti Martell said it is a great way to help your neighbors as the La Crescent Food Shelf continues to see a growth in people needing food assistance.
"We have been serving 200 households a month and in November we were up to 250 which is about 10,000 pounds of food," Martell said. "Anything that we can do to help provide food for those people is very greatly needed."
The Lions Club is ringing bells and collecting food items on December 10 and 17 at Quillin's Foods in La Crescent.