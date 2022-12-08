 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is growing for freezing drizzle
to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already
on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches
could develop on untreated surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

La Crescent Lions Club set to help local food pantry

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- The La Crescent Area Lions Club prepares to ring bells once again for the Salvation Army.

This year they will also collect non-perishable food items for the La Crescent Food Shelf.

Food Shelf

They're asking for high protein items for donations.

La Crescent Lions Vice President Club Patti Martell said it is a great way to help your neighbors as the La Crescent Food Shelf continues to see a growth in people needing food assistance.

Food

"We have been serving 200 households a month and in November we were up to 250 which is about 10,000 pounds of food," Martell said. "Anything that we can do to help provide food for those people is very greatly needed."

The Lions Club is ringing bells and collecting food items on December 10 and 17 at Quillin's Foods in La Crescent.

