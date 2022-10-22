La Crescent offers Halloween fun for everyone

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) – The scares and thrills that come with a Halloween haunted house were toned down Saturday as La Crescent turned it’s Spooktacular Haunted House into an All Abilities Haunt.
At night, Bauer’s Market and Greenhouse is filled with the sights and sounds you would expect for the Halloween season. Saturday afternoon, however, the sounds were lowered, there were no strobe lights, very few actors and no unexpected frights so children of all abilities could enjoy, said Shane Buros, a spokesman for the event.
“We really toned it down,” Buros said. “We just want to have some fun and raise some money for local causes.”
Buros, who refers to himself as the Supreme Commander of the event, said there were frights galore when more than 250 people made their way through the haunted house Friday night.
Saturday featured mild scares, a D.J., food, music and more.
Funds from t he event went to the La Crescent High School Choir Department, the La Crosse Central High School Show Choir and a family from Houston, Minnesota in which two family members are battling cancer.
There is one final weekend for the haunted house. Next Sat;urday is kids day with games, music, food, rides and a costume contest. There are also full scares next Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.