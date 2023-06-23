La Crescent police department receives new AED kits

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent police department taking a significant step toward enhancing their emergency response capabilities through new automated external defibrillators (AED).
An AED is a portable electronic device used to diagnose and treat life-threatening cardiac conditions, such as sudden cardiac arrest, by administering an electric shock to restore a normal heart rhythm.
Time is of the essence during such emergencies, and having AED units readily available can significantly increase the chances of survival until advanced medical help arrives.
The devices are lightweight and easy to operate, allowing officers to quickly assess the situation and administer life-saving treatment without delay.
Officer Darin Daveau of the La Crescent police department says that the AEDs will be available for use year-round as they are able to operate in -22 degree weather up to 140 degrees.
The kits were paid for by a grant from the University of Minnesota. The department received 6 new kits allowing for one kit in every squad car.