La Crescent Police Department unveils new patch design

  • Updated
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent police officers will soon have a new look.

The department unveiled the design for their new patches on Monday.

New Patch

The new design features La Crescent's new pedestrian bridge. It also incorporates elements from past patches; like an apple, eagle and a crescent moon shape.

Police Chief Luke Ahlschlager began leading the department just over a year ago and said it was time for an update.

"We use a little bit of the new branding, along with of course the new pedestrian bike bridge, as well as other attributes of the La Crescent," Chief Ahlschlager said. "After several months of designing and going back and forth with the company that we used, we came up with our new patch here."

As part of the big reveal and National Police Week, the La Crescent Police Department held a coloring contest for kids in the area. The winner has not been announced yet but they will get to ride to school in a squad car.

