La Crescent Police looking for information on mail thefts

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent Police Department is tracking down information related to the theft of mail from a number of residences earlier this week.
Chief Luke Ahlschlager said that sometime between Sunday evening August 13 and early on Monday morning August 14, multiple mailboxes were entered and outgoing mail taken. The person taking the mail was after checks and cash according to the chief.
He said the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office has a person in custody who had a check belonging to one of the La Crescent victims.
Chief Ahlschlager said the suspect had a 2010 white Chevy Tahoe with Wisconsin license plates ATF9597 although the person changed the plates sometimes to AIB9697.
He asked that anyone who may be a victim or have any other information related to the investigation, you're asked to contact La Crescent Police at 507-895-4414 or email them at lacrescentpolice@cityoflacrescent-mn.gov