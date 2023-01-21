La Crescent Police Reserve Unit looking for recruits

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crescent Police Reserve program is looking to recruit four new members to join their ranks.
The reserve program is for people who are interested in being exposed to law enforcement without the full time commitment. For some it's a foot in the door leading to later full-time police work. Others use it as a chance to learn more about police work before deciding if it's for them.
At the department's Use of Force training session Saturday afternoon, reserves practiced self defense tactics, learned how to properly put on handcuffs and conduct a search. The reserves also learned about the legal use of force.
La Crescent Police Officer Roth Clark said reserves are often assigned to ride along, community events and festivals which helps lighten the work load for the full-time staff and give the reservist some experience.
"These reserve officers they come in they supplement work that we may not have time to commit to. It really helps us free up our officers during these kinds of special events and different community functions," Clark said.
The reservists go through the Use of Force training each year. It's part of a rotation in which a new training session is assigned each month. February the reservists will receive TASER training.
If interested in working as a reserve office you can pick up an application at the police department or fill one out online here.