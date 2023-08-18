La Crescent receives a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community designation

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- On Saturday the City of La Crescent was named a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.
The apple capital of Minnesota has a variety of biking and walking trails throughout town, giving residents plenty of opportunities to get outside.
With the bike bridge in place for just over a year, La Crescent is providing more chances for bicyclists.
"People started biking more with COVID and we want to be out there as a community that says come and bike with us, come and do the fun things, stay in our community and bike around town all you want," La Crescent resident Eileen Krenz said. "We're close enough to other bike trails that it's easy access to get to other places as well."
With the efforts to make La Crescent bike friendly and safe while building programs that benefit cyclists of all ages, the town was named a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community.
"It's a rating for cities and it deals mainly with access to trails and then whether or not the streets are striped and safe for bicycling," La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger said. "There are less than 500 [communities] that have been awarded that and in Minnesota we're the fourth community to receive this award."
There are opportunities for the town to make further improvements and to apply to receive a higher level, such as gold or silver.
In town, the La Crescent Community Bike Shoppe works to educate the community about bikes and helps to maintain them.
"The number one thing is it increases the ability to be active. We've known for a long time that active kids, active adults are healthier adults," Bike Shoppe Program Manager Linda Larson said. "Kids can bike to the pool, they swim, they can bike home and they can bike to school. There's a lot of things that, in our smaller community, that is doable."
Mayor Poellinger said this recognition can provide opportunities for La Crescent, by making it a destination for future events and groups.
Like the Bicycling Around Minnesota (BAM) group, who have 300 cyclists stating the night in La Crescent's Veterans Park Friday as they travel from Lanesboro to Houston, MN.