La Crescent students gets hands on about all things water

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - 4th graders at La Crescent-Hokah Elementary took part in a water festival on Friday.
Several local organizations including the Wisconsin DNR and other conservation groups helped teach the students about things like the hydrologic cycle, ground water, spring water, water quality, wetlands, water management, water conservation, soils, and the properties of water.
"Yeah its pretty interesting its something that I've never heard of or seen before and that's pretty cool," said Gavin Shippy, one of the students taking part in Friday's festival.
The School District worked with the City of La Crescent to put on this event. They hope it encourages students to protect local water resources.