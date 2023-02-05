La Crescent wedding expo aims to make dreams come true

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Wedding can be difficult to plan, but one event hopes to make things run as smooth as possible.
The Driftless Wedding Experience at the La Crescent Area Event Center brought together young couples, vendors and more to help iron out the fine details of a matrimony.
Services ranging from formal wear to catering, photography and entertainment were all under one roof for business to interact with prospective clients.
One bride to be adding that finding her dress was not the hassle many make it out to be.
"It was easier than I thought, but sometimes can be hard because styles are always changing," Karolina Ptasinski said. "Finding a wedding dress can be difficult, but I was lucky enough to find one on the first day of shopping."
Ptasinski, who is getting married in September, added that the hardest part about planning a wedding it not getting lost or overwhelmed by all of the details that go into it.