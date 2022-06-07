La Crescent youth athletes learn to play like a Viking

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW)- The Vikings Youth Football Camp came to the La Crescent area for the first time ever on Tuesday.
The event was free and open to kids ranging between the ages 6-15.
250 plus area kids were trained by the Youth Football Development Coaching Staff for the Minnesota Vikings.
The event ran through different offensive and defensive stations, giving the athletes a taste of all positions.
The event was made possible by the new La Crescent High School Football Coach, Terry Donovan, who said he wants to give local athletes the best football experience.
"We're trying to build something special here." Donovan said. "We have great kids, great family and community here to do that and we want to give them the very best experience."
The kids also had the chance to learn from former offensive lineman for the Minnesota Vikings Michael Harris.
Michael Harris taught the kids basic blocking drills and sportsmanship.
"For me just that development and just seeing their potential, and guys that one day could be in my shoes. Not too long ago I was in theirs so it's really inspiring to be here and I just want to help out where I can," Harris said.
The kids also left with free t-shirts and string bags in addition to their training.