La Crosse absentee voting continues

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Absentee ballots continue to be turned in as the spring election approaches, set for April 5.
For those who have their absentee ballots, they can still be turned in next week Monday, Tuesday or Thursday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Drop boxes are no longer allowed for returning absentee ballots," said La Crosse City Clerk Nikki Elsen. "The drop box outside of City Hall is not a way of returning the ballot. Instead, it has to be in person or mailed via the postal system."
Information about voting in La Crosse can be found on the city website under the elections and voting section.