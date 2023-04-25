La Crosse Area Builders Association hosts annual Tools for Schools event

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - 25 area school are getting an upgrade to their shop classes, as the La Crosse Area Builders Association donated over $12,000 worth of construction tools on Tuesday evening.
Tech Education Teacher at Melrose-Mindoro School District Jim Briggs said he is grateful for the donations -- things like power drills, paint equipment and more -- as the cost of material needed for shop classes have risen in recent years.
He added that the only ones more thrilled about the new paint and scaffolding equipment coming to the school district are the students.
"The kids absolutely love it," Briggs said. "They will be excited when they get it. The first thing they'll do is unwrap it like a Christmas Day and they are going to want to use it as quickly as I can get it to them."
The Building Careers chairman of the La Crosse Area Builders Association said having students use the latest equipment in class will give them a head start in a career in the trades.
"It gives them a comfort on what's available out there if they are not afraid to run a tool when they get a summer job it gives them a boost right into it," Alex Goodman added.
The La Crosse Area Builders Association has been holding this event since 2001. Since then, they have raised over $100,000 for tools given to area schools.