La Crosse Area Builders Association hosts annual Tools for Schools event

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford, Allamakee and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 04/20/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&