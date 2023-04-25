La Crosse Area Builders Association hosts annual Tools for Schools event

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse Area Builders Association hosts annual Tools for Schools event

  • Updated
  • 0

25 area school are getting an upgrade to their shop classes, as the La Crosse Area Builders Association donated over $12,000 worth of construction tools on Tuesday evening.

Group photo

Tech Education Teacher at Melrose-Mindoro School District Jim Briggs said he is grateful for the donations -- things like power drills, paint equipment and more -- as the cost of material needed for shop classes have risen in recent years.

He added that the only ones more thrilled about the new paint and scaffolding equipment coming to the school district are the students.

"The kids absolutely love it," Briggs said. "They will be excited when they get it. The first thing they'll do is unwrap it like a Christmas Day and they are going to want to use it as quickly as I can get it to them."

Tools

The Building Careers chairman of the La Crosse Area Builders Association said having students use the latest equipment in class will give them a head start in a career in the trades.

"It gives them a comfort on what's available out there if they are not afraid to run a tool when they get a summer job it gives them a boost right into it," Alex Goodman added.

The La Crosse Area Builders Association has been holding this event since 2001. Since then, they have raised over $100,000 for tools given to area schools.

