La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers in need of support

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers say they need your help to keep our community safe.
Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that works as a conduit for the La Crosse Police Department. Organizers said they provide an outlet for community members to confidentially and anonymously report crimes.
President of La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers organization, Dan Schwaab, said that model seems to be working.
"We've solved several large cases in the community over the years. We have recovered property. We have seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs," Schwaab said. "It's really a nice tool for our community members to be able to safely submit tips about a crime without having to give their name."
Schwaab said the best way you can help Crime Stoppers is by giving them a monetary donation, because that can be used as a reward for tips that lead to arrests or criminall charges.
Those interested can make a donation on their website.