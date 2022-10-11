La Crosse Area Family YMCA receives gift for future expansion

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- On Tuesday the La Crosse Area Family YMCA announced a gift of six acres of land north of Holmen donated by Thorud Development, LLC for future development of a YMCA facility.
The land is located on the corner of Staphorst Lane and Prairie Place in Holmen. The future facility aims to serve the Holmen, Trempealeau, Galesville and Arcadia communities.
La Crosse Area Family YMCA CEO Bill Soper said a task force is in the process of developing plans to move forward with the facility.
The group is made up of YMCA staff and volunteer board members. They will look at existing members who utilize the R.W. Houser Family YMCA Branch in Onalaska that live in Holmen and look outside the Holmen community to look for potential members.
Soper said the programs they'll offer will be based off of community needs. They plan to distribute surveys to current members to see what is needed most.
"It is going to be based on community needs," Soper said. "We have two existing facilities. We simply don't want to pull from one facility to the other. We want to compliment what we already have."
As of now there is no set timeframe for when the new facility in the Holmen community.