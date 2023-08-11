La Crosse area man charged with theft involving $86,000

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is charged with taking more than $86,000 from a Galesville woman.
A criminal complaint was filed against Keith Scott Burch in Trempealeau County Circuit Court on Wednesday on four counts of Theft-False Representation.
The complaint said that Burch, through his private investigations business Coulee Investigations, met the woman as she was going through a divorce.
During the course of several years, the complaint said Burch never provided the woman any kind of reports for his investigations.
He later convinced the woman to give him money to invest in a "growth distribution fund."
During this time, he also told her that he was dying of Lewy Body Disease. The complaint said, "Keith told (the victim) she could help him be "happy" during the time he had remaining. (The victim) provided Keith with monies for the acquisition of several items which included a cabin, a boat, and a snowmobile. (The victim) stated that she also gave Keith money for what she stated were "family issues" and medical bills."
The complaint said that he would pay her back, but never did.
Between 2017-2020, the complaint said the victim gave Burch approximately $86,604.
This also included money given to Burch by the victim to donate to Lewy Body research charities. Investigators said no donations were ever made to any charity according to the complaint.
The last line of the criminal complaint said that while being interviewed by state investigators, he had offered to pay the victim $50,000 to avoid any charges filed against him.
Burch returns to Trempealeau County Court next month.
Last month, Burch received deferred prosecution on tax fraud charges in Monroe County and ordered to pay restitution of more than $13,000.