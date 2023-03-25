La Crosse Area Pedals for a Purpose in cycling fundraiser

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In an eight-hour cycling fundraiser, teams from around the community put their stamina to the test for the La Crosse Area Family YMCA's Pedal for a Purpose event.
The event supports the LiveStrong and YouthStrong programs at the Y.
The two programs engage both adult and children cancer survivors, working with individuals to improve health while providing a supportive community.
Teams and individuals could participate in cycle classes at the Y, or virtually.
Taking part in a few classes, cancer survivor Vickie Dunnum said seeing the support for these programs is emotional.
"To see the people that are there to support cancer survivors, I honestly did tear up a little bit when I biking - I mean it was sweat," Dunnum said. "To see the La Crosse area have such strong support for cancer survivors touches my heart every time and the Y is where I always say is my safe space."
The YMCA set a goal to raise $20,000 for the event and by midmorning that goal was beat.