La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative hosts event at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Every fall the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative sponsors a series of suicide awareness events, on Wednesday evening, they held their first event at Riverside Park.
The organization had booths displayed with resources anyone can utilize.
Live music performance by Dan Sebranek. Including a message by mental health therapist Mary Cortesi.
The events will continue Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse at 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and at Viterbo University at 7 p.m.
The new number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is 988.