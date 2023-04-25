La Crosse Builders Association hosts annual Tools for Schools event

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Houston, Vernon and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. .Flooding continues along the Mississippi River this week. The amount of water flowing through the region is peaking this week and already cresting north of Winona, MN. The river will likely crest from the middle of the week through the weekend southward from La Crosse, WI to Guttenberg, IA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 845 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/18/2001. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&