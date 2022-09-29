La Crosse business celebrates National Coffee Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - September 29 is known as "National Coffee Day" and some locally are consuming part of the 400 million cups of joe Americans drink on a daily basis.
Ryan Sneath of The Root Note says going to a local coffee shop can provide a more personal experience compared to a chain restaurant.
"I guess what I feel like people come into The Root Note for is the attention and thoughtfulness put behind all of our products," Sneath said. "Sourcing from where we get the product to what we do with the product as well. It comes through in every drink and from the whole time that you're here it's pretty apparent."
National Coffee Day comes as a recent study details possible health benefits of the popular beverage.
Click here to learn more.