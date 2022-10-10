La Crosse Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse recognized Indigenous Peoples Day with the Indigenous Peoples of the Coulee Region.
The Flag of the Ho-Chunk Nation was raised over City Hall on Monday with Mayor Mitch Reynolds speaking about the nearly 200 years of injustices and oppression the Ho-Chunk People endured.
Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation were happy that Mayor Reynolds didn't skip over the tough parts of the Ho-Chunk Nation's history.
"What I'd like for people to take out of this is the education behind this, the resourcing of actually knowing. There were a lot of harsh realities that the Ho-Chunk Nation and the people have faced," said Conroy Greendeer, a legislator for District 2 of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
In addition to the ceremony at City Hall, a celebration of Indigenous Peoples day was held at Burns Park in La Crosse.