La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey announces retirement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Art Fahey, who has served as the director of the La Crosse Center since 2000, says he plans to retire after 32 total years working at the facility.
Fahey says age and the ending of construction of the center are his primary reasons to retire. His final day has not been set.
After putting decades into the building and serving the city of La Crosse, Fahey hopes to see it continue to grow as more tourists visit the newly remodeled structure.
"Where the center is right now, we've got a great piece of property," Fahey said. "We've got a great facility where we can just continue to get the word out statewide, through the Midwest and throughout the country so that we continue delivering a lot of interesting events down here. It's a great building and something the city can be very proud of."
Earlier in the week, the La Crosse city council voted to look into a private management firm taking over the day-to-day operations of the building. Mayor Mitch Reynolds and Fahey both say they want the current employees of the La Crosse Center, who also work for the city, to be taken care of should the city go down the management firm route.