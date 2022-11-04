La Crosse Center hosts two-day bull riding event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Bull riders gear up for a ride of a lifetime in the Professional Championship Bull Riders (PCB) event at the La Crosse Center.
About 35 of the best riders took the eight-second challenge Friday and Saturday night for the chance to win $10,000.
PCB's 2021 champion, Desmond Hill said it's the crowd that makes La Crosse stand out.
"Fans, they really help with the energy and the atmosphere. It kind of made it uplifting if you will say. Really nice, they came to ask for signatures afterward," Hill said. "This place was really - it was pretty cool to ride here last year."
Professional Bull Rider Brandon Davis says this sport is like no other.
"It's a sense of freedom because it's an uncontrolled accident," Davis said. "When everything happens right, when you step off on your feet and then you just hear that crowd go crazy, there's no other better feeling. You feel 10 feet tall and bulletproof."
The event continues Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and is set to bring more than 4,000 people to the La Crosse center.