La Crosse Center mosaic completed after a year in the making

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- After a year in the making and three days of installations, the La Crosse Center's blue heron mosaic was completed Thursday morning.
Commissioned by the City of La Crosse Arts Board and the La Crosse Center Board, the piece was to reflect the 'evolve, enrich and explore' concept.
The Minneapolis-based mosaic artist, Stacia Goodman, cut and prepared thousands of upcycled wood, glass and ceramic tiles for the public art piece.
She said that through the flowing movement of blues, the three major rivers in the La Crosse area can be seen below flying blue herons that represent the wildlife that the rivers bring to the area.
"What I envisioned early on was creating an artwork that elaborated on those converging waters and then really magnified a very majestic great blue heron hunting over the river itself," Goodman said.
The wings of the larger great blue heron, which represent La Crosse as the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk people, was designed by a Ho-Chunk artist in Wisconsin.
"She designed the beautiful heron wings and the patterns that you see which calls to a Ho-Chunk pattern design," Goodman said. "This is both beautifying the space and celebrating the region but also bridging the past and the present with this call out to the Ho-Chunk Nation."
Goodman estimated that the mosaic will last "probably as long as the building is standing" as it is not exposed to the elements and will require almost no maintenance.
"I've been intimate with this work for many many months," Goodman said after completing the piece. "To finally see it up on the wall and step back, it's always a little bit of a pinch-myself-moment to say 'Wow, we really did this. We really did that.'"