La Crosse Center readys for Sunday's UW-La Crosse commencement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Approximately 1,800 students are crossing the stage Sunday during spring commencement ceremonies for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse at the La Crosse Center.
The university said more than 1,500 seniors and nearly 300 graduate students are taking part in three different ceremonies staggered throughout the day.
Everything begins at 9:30 a.m. with graduates from the College of Science & Health.
That follows with Associate Degree candidates and and those from the College of Arts, Social Sciences & Humanities as well as the School of Education at 12:30 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m., the College of Business Administration and graduate students have their ceremony.
The university said that graduate student from select programs, UWL Graduate & Extended Learning is hosting a hooding ceremony at 2 p.m. It will finish prior to the 3:30 p.m. ceremony.
Tickets to the any of the ceremonies aren't needed. Graduates for any of the three commencement ceremonies are allowed to invite up to six guests.