La Crosse Central High School marks 100th Annual Memorial Day Observance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A La Crosse Central High School tradition is now 100 years old, as the school hosted their Annual Memorial Day Observance on Friday.
La Crosse Central students and staff were joined by veterans and former students to pay their respects to those that have paid the ultimate price protecting the freedoms Americans hold dear.
Principle of Central High School, Jeff Axness, said Central has the longest running observance ceremony for Memorial Day that a high school has done in the nation.
"We have been doing this for 100 years. I think [that] sends a message to our students about how much we value it and how important it is," Axness said.
The ceremony included presentation of colors and speeches from La Crosse School District staff, some of which have served in the armed forces.
One of those speakers was Britta Rotering, the Supervisor of Career and Technical Education at the School District of La Crosse, who served in the military and shared her story with the students.
"Having the chance to speak to our students and share stories and memories with them leaves them to feel something," Rotering continued. "To have them take a step back to appreciate the opportunities and the freedoms we all enjoy each and every day."
Rotering also said for her every day is Memorial Day as she is always thinking about her comrades she served with.