La Crosse Central students and fans send off the boys basketball team

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Central boys basketball team is gearing up for the state competition.

Before heading to Madison, Riverhawk students, teachers and fans gathered in the school gymnasium for a pep rally Thursday morning.

After a few close games leading up to the state tournament, Senior Captain Bennett Fried said the team feels confident in their abilities to make a statement, and are feeling extra motivation from the support of the community.

"It's really cool to see the support of the city and see everyone show up here and cheer us on," Fried said. "We've had pretty good turnouts at our games even with some bad weather, so it's really nice to know you have the support of the school, support of the community and the city."

La Crosse Central will play Whitnall Friday for the Division 2 semifinals.

You can watch the state tournament on WXOW-TV or livestream here.

