La Crosse chase suspect charged

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Crystal, Minnesota man has a felony fleeing charge filed against him for a high speed chase of up to 60 miles per hour on La Crosse city streets last month.
Carl A. Haugen, 43, was charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer for the February 23 chase.
After receiving a call about a suspicious Jeep at a business on Green Bay Street, a La Crosse Police officer tried to pull over the vehicle when he saw it.
Instead of stopping, the Jeep sped up to 60 miles per hour in a 25 mile an hour zone.
The officer broke off the pursuit due to the high speeds. It was also seen by other officers still traveling at a high rate of speed as it crossed the Cass Street Bridge and headed into Minnesota.
Haugen was later in another high speed chase in Winona County with authorities. It ended after the Jeep hit a semi-truck and trailer on I-90.
Haugen told authorities he fled from the La Crosse Police officer and got involved in the Winona County chase because he didn't want to go back to prison.
He is in the Winona County Jail on fleeing charges.