La Crosse City Clerk has last minute reminders for voters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's City Clerk wants to remind voters of a few things before they head to the polls to vote on Tuesday.
Nikki Elsen sent out a release Monday afternoon highlighting things Wisconsin voters show know or bring with them when going to their polling place.
- You must vote at the polling location designated by where you live. You can find your polling place at myvote.wi.gov.
- Remember to take your acceptable photo id. If you do not have acceptable photo id, contact the Wisconsin DMV for information on a free voter id. DMV is extending service hours until 6:00 p.m. both Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 8.
- If you have moved or changed your name since you last voted, you can register to vote at your polling place. Be sure to bring acceptable proof of residence.
- You can also personally deliver your absentee ballot to your respective polling place by 8:00 p.m. - be sure your absentee envelope is signed by you as voter, by your witness and your witness includes their full address.
- Curbside voting is available for anyone unable to enter the polling place due to a disability or impairment. You may also register to vote curbside. A phone number is posted outside of each polling location.
- If you live in District 3 Myrick Park Center or District 5 UWL Student Union, La Crosse Street will be open on Election Day. For District 3 Myrick Park Center, there will be a temporary bus stop located on La Crosse Street at Myrick Park Drive.
- To look up your voter registration, find your polling place, track your absentee ballot and more, visit myvote.wi.gov.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday in both Wisconsin and Minnesota
November 8 Voter Information for Wisconsin and Minnesota