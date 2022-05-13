La Crosse City Council approves resolution to help the unsheltered

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse City Council approved a resolution to help the unsheltered population at Houska Park on Thursday night.
The council approved $262,0000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to be used for offering some support for those who are living in tents at Houska Park right now.
In a statement to News 19, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said:
"These funds are meant to provide a safer and more structured public space environment for unsheltered individuals to temporarily live in La Crosse. City staff will continue to work collaboratively with our many partner service agencies to secure more lasting and sustainable solutions for addressing homelessness in our community."