La Crosse City Council deciding on a number of anticipated items

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse's Common Council approving a number of items on Thursday's agenda. Including the amended ordinance to designate areas of city-owned properties, like parks, as no camping zones. 

Before the update to the current ordinance passed on an 11-2 vote, Councilmembers Rebecca Schwarz and Mark Neumann added an amendment, making the ordinance not dependent on signage. That measure also passed. 

Locations that camping is prohibited in, will instead be listed on a pubic website. 

Something Schwarz said is easier to navigate for the community as a whole. 

She added that there's still more work to be done. 

"So, tonight we really clarified where people can't go. Where people can go is still a problem is still a problem that we need to solve in the City of La Crosse and that's what I'm hoping we can get to," Schwarz said. "That's where I'm hoping we can put all of our energy now."

Another item that drew a lot of interest, the School District of La Crosse's appeal of the Heritage Preservation Commission's designation for Lincoln Middle School. 

The council denied the appeal by an unanimous vote, meaning the historical designation stays for the 100-year-old budling. 

