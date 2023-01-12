La Crosse City Council to vote on Climate Action Plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After a yearlong process, the City of La Crosse has the final draft of its Climate Action Plan and is looking for final approval from the city council.
In 2009, the city and county passed a joint strategic plan for sustainability with a number of goals. This Climate Action Plan builds off of that and uses a greenhouse gas inventory.
"Using a greenhouse gas inventory helps us to standardize our measurements, and we're more easily able to compare how we're doing against other communities, how we're doing for the state," said City of La Crosse Environmental Planner Lewis Kuhlman.
In the Climate Action Plan, there are nine sectors looking at transportation, buildings and energy, housing and land use, environmental jobs, health and safety, greenspace, as well as water and waste.
The intermediate goal is to reduce carbon by 40% to 60% by 2030.
The common council will meet Thursday evening to vote on the plan.