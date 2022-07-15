La Crosse City Councilmember resigns for health reasons

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A member of La Crosse's City Council submits his resignation from his position citing health reasons for doing so.
Justice Weaver, who represents District 5, which is in the area around UW-La Crosse, submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Mitch Reynolds effective July 5.
The letter said "Due to personal health issues I no longer am able to adequately serve on the city council and will be relocating for the time being."
The letter went on to give thanks for the opportunity "to serve the citizens of La Crosse and work among individuals who have committed so much of their time and energy to make La Crosse a better place for all."
He was elected to the city council in 2019 to a term that ends next April.