La Crosse Co. District Attorney endorses Doyle in re-election bid

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Democratic Representative Steve Doyle announced Wednesday a new endorsement in his reelection campaign to the Wisconsin State Assembly.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke endorsed Doyle in the campaign for 94th Assembly saying that Doyle solved problems instead of making political points. Gruenke specifically cited dealing with criminal justice issues here in La Crosse County.
If reelected, Doyle said he wanted to take what's done here in La Crosse to Madison.
"So, that what we're doing in La Crosse is replicated across the entire state of Wisconsin," Doyle said. "So that if you are in Rhinelander, Milwaukee, Racine, Superior, La Crosse or Eau Claire - you're going to be treated the same way if you are arrested for a crime and you are going to be dealt with in a way that will make sure that you don't commit crimes in the future."
Doyle added that last week he was endorsed by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.
He said that the endorsements and his ability to work with either party is what sets him apart.
"What they saw in me was somebody that comes to the table with solutions. Not with bombs to throw into the political discourse and get everybody all inflamed," Doyle said. "Rather to come with a calm approach that we hope will lessen the temperature and lessen the amount of conflict between the members of the legislature."
Doyle is running against the Republican candidate Ryan Huebsch in the race for 94th District.
Doyle has held the seat since 2011.