La Crosse Community Foundation $15k in 15 days scholarship challenge

  Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Community Foundation (LCF) is hosting a $15K in 15 days scholarship challenge.

It's a fundraiser to help fund scholarships for people of color who are seeking graduate degrees in mental health counseling. 

It was created by Peace of Mind Counseling to help diversify providers in the mental health field. 

"As humans, we tend to relate better and connect better with individuals who look like us and individuals who have shared similar lived experiences," LCF CEO Jamie Schloegel said. "There's just not enough mental health professionals who identify as BIPOC."

The goal is to raise $15,000 during the scholarship challenge, by August 15, to match the $15,000 that was given by an anonymous donor.

Once the total amount of $100,000 is raised, the scholarship will be awarded annually in the amount of $5,000. 

