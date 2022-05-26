La Crosse community marches for mental health awareness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and after two years of cancellations due to COVID, La Crosse County brings back the Mental Health Walk.
Community vendors and partners rallied at the La Crosse Health and Human Services Building to support and promote mental wellness for all.
The event began with speeches from local elected officials and doctors before taking their march from 6th Street down Copeland Park on King.
Organizer of the event Shelly Tollefson said mental health is important to pay attention to especially after dealing with the pandemic.
"I think with everybody, mental health has been a real struggle," Tollefson said. "A lot of people felt isolated stressful...their lives have changed a lot so we just want people to reach out to us if they need support."
The La Crosse County Human Services offers a 24 hour crisis help line to help connect you to the resource you need.
You can call 784-HELP or view more information on their website here.