La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner set in new location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner is back in person for their 40th year this Thursday.
The new location for the event will be at the South Hall of the La Crosse Center.
Chairperson of the event, Ruth McQuiston-Kail, said this event is a great way to get connected to those living in the La Crosse community.
"A lot of people don't know their neighbors and this is a great way to get to know your neighbors around you in your community," McQuiston-Kail said. "You might catch up with some old friends and we're always hoping there's a chance you make new friends."
Doors open at 10 a.m. and meal delivery is full so those who would like a meal must come in person.
