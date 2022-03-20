La Crosse community welcomed back Riverhawks basketball team from Madison

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse community welcomed back the division two runner up basketball champions, La Crosse Central Sunday afternoon with a rally to recognize an outstanding season.
La Crosse Central brought home the silver basketball after just coming up shy to Pewaukee during the finals.
The Riverhawks ideally would have liked to have placed first, but there is no shortages of accomplishments on the season.
According to Head Coach Todd Fergot, the team managed to break a school record on top of placing second at the state tournament, and he could not be more proud of his athletes.
"Our guys competed they gave everything the had. Nothing to hang their heads about just proud of their accomplishments." Coach Fergot continued, "The most wins in a single season school history 28 and 2 and bringing back a silver ball. Very proud of them and all the time and effort they put in."
Senior Devon Fielding is proud to have something to show for his hard work and dedication during the season.
"There are really ten teams in the whole state that can bring something home for their season." Fielding added, "just grateful to be one of those teams."
The rally contained many emotional goodbyes for the senior players.
And according to one fan, some of these seniors have been playing ball with each other since the 3rd grade.
With an emotional end to the season, Todd Fergot said that they will set some new goals fairly soon, but with the same expectation to return to the state tournament next season.