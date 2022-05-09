La Crosse County Administrator Steve O'Malley announces retirement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Administrator Steve O'Malley is retiring in August.
O'Malley sent a letter to the County Board of Supervisors on Friday announcing his intentions to step down after 19 years.
He also stated in the letter that he told the county's Executive Management Team in November and the County Board Chair in January about his decision.
The letter didn't give a specific date in August when he would retire. He said it depended on several projects he's working on as well as using some vacation and leave time he has.
The decision to retire now was also affected by choosing a succesor. O'Malley wrote that giving notice now, the new county board is "enabled' to make the decision to find a successor.
Although his contract runs until the end of 2023, he said staying until then could make a transition difficult coming into the 2024 spring election cycle.
O'Malley said he's staying in the area and willing to assist the next administrator if needed.
He concluded his letter to board members by saying "it has been a privilege and honor to serve as the first La Crosse County Administrator" and was proud of all that they'd accomplished.