La Crosse County and La Crosse Police Department Present Pilot Project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Tuesday evening the La Crosse County Study Committee on Policing heard a presentation from the La Crosse County and La Crosse Police Department on their Co-Response Pilot Project.
In the program a La Crosse County Crisis Program Representative rides side by side with an officer for mental health crisis calls.
Captain Avrie Schott of the La Crosse Police Department said that having mental health expertise with an officer that provides adequate protection makes for an effective response.
"Efficiency and effectiveness of our response to consumers that we serve in our community helps to create a better environment for our individuals that we serve that are in crisis." Schott said. "That relationship that they build and that trust that they rely on one another really gel this program."
The presentation noted the overall goal is to decrease hospitalization and jail visits.
The the two entities have been co-responding together since August 23rd 2021.