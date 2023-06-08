La Crosse County announces road closures and one reopening starting June 12

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County said that they're preparing to close portions of two roads in the county over the next two weeks while they plan to reopen one more on Monday.
The La Crosse County Highway Department said that County Highway ZM is reopening on Monday, June 12. It was closed in early May for construction work.
As that project concludes, the county is set to close sections of roads in the Town of Burns and the Town of Washington.
Starting on Monday, June 12, County Highway E in the Town of Burns just north of where it crosses Highway 162 is closed 3-4 days for a culvert replacement. They're suggesting using County DE as a detour around the construction area.
Beginning on Monday, June 19, the county is closing County G in the Town of Washington near Middle Ridge 3-4 days for a culvert replacement. They suggest using Highway 162 and County G as detour routes.
In both cases, the county is posting signs guiding drivers around the construction areas.