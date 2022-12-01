La Crosse County audits its voting machines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County completed the required audit of its voting machines on Thursday.
In Wisconsin, counties are required to perform an audit after every general election to make sure that the voting machines are accurate.
The process took about an hour Thursday. The results go to the Wisconsin elections commission for review.
The commission will investigate any discrepancies should they arise.
"We are verifying that what the machine says on election day, is what we have here. We are manually looking at every single ballot, we're hand counting them and we are going to verify that with the tally sheets and tally tape that printed out on election night," said La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer.