La Crosse County Board announced prospective members for a study committee

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse County Board announced 18 prospective members for a police advisory study committee.
After the death of George Floyd, La Crosse residents called for more transparency and citizen input regarding local law enforcement.
In response, the county board passed a resolution last November to form a committee to study the need for an advisory committee.
During Thursday's Judiciary and Law Committee meeting, La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse announced 18 prospective members that will be passed along to be approved at next week's board meeting.
Members include La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf, La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron, local attorneys and professors, a director from the Ho-Chunk Nation and victim advocates.
The study committee will work to formulate a plan including functions, framework and funding regarding a police advisory committee that may be formed in the future.