La Crosse County Board deliberates funds for highway and bridge construction

During Thursday night's La Crosse County Board of Supervisors meeting, a number of resolutions were discussed and voted on - including additional funding for highway and bridge construction.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- During Thursday night's La Crosse County Board of Supervisors meeting, a number of resolutions were discussed and voted on - including additional funding for highway and bridge construction. 

The deliberation came over whether to increase funds for highway and bridge construction in the 2024 proposed budget.

A number of county supervisors were against the resolution due to uncertainty of where funding would come from. 

There was no argument in the board meeting between supervisors that roads and highways in La Crosse County need to be repaired and maintained. 

"It's an expensive tab, and the county has been trying to be very diligent in fixing those roads and finding creative solutions to pave more roadways," La Crosse County District 21 Supervisor Robert Abraham said. "So, anything we can figure out or find, as far as resources to do that - would be great."

The resolution was referred to the October 19 budget meeting by a 15-12 vote with three members excused. 

Those voting for the referral saying they want to view the money with County's comprehensive budget. Especially with the possible increase in shared revenue from the state. 

A few other referendums were passed Thursday night. 

The formation of the La Crosse County Broadband Committee passed by a unanimous voice vote. 

The request from the Town of Campbell for $500,000 to conduct additional research to assist in finding long-term solutions to the PFAS contamination passed with two abstentions. 

Passing with three supervisors against the resolution, was the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for skilled trades training. 

