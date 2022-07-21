La Crosse County Board tries to bring up marijuana resolution

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors voted on a proposal Thursday evening that would create a referendum urging the state legislature to legalize the use of marijuana across Wisconsin.
In 2018 a similar referendum was presented and according to La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse was favored by 63% of La Crosse voters.
Neighboring states such as Michigan and Illinois have legalized recreational use of marijuana. Kruse believes Wisconsin is missing out on a positive economic opportunity.
"It would really make a lot more sense if we had regulation and taxation for many reasons but for economic reasons we are passing up billions in tax revenue by not doing so," Kruse said.
Kruse also stated that regulations would help control the kind of marijuana people use as it is unpredictable to know the strength of marijuana people acquire on the street.
Those opposed to the resolution including District 5 Supervisor Dennis Jacobsen believe that another referendum is not worth the cost.
"They have spent $5,000 on this same referendum just a few years ago," Jacobsen continued. "And many of the supervisors myself included felt it was a waste of $5,000 to do the same thing again when everyone pretty well knows the result will be the same or maybe even bigger."
Jacobsen also added that he has witnessed a company he does business with in Colorado lose 25-percent of its employees from mandatory drug and alcohol testing, something Jacobsen said has an effect on infrastructure.
The board ultimately voted 16-12 against the resolution.